This Week with David Rovics

This Week with David Rovics

This Week with David Rovics
This Week with David Rovics
Before the War: a guided tour
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Before the War: a guided tour

The latest album from the Ai Tsuno Project to drop on the streaming platforms is BEFORE THE WAR. Here we have an audio tour of the album.
David Rovics's avatar
David Rovics
Apr 16, 2026

And for your listening pleasure, hopefully, here’s part 1 of a 2-part interview Mark Helpsmeet did with me recently for his Song of the Soul radio show/podcast.

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