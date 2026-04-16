And for your listening pleasure, hopefully, here’s part 1 of a 2-part interview Mark Helpsmeet did with me recently for his Song of the Soul radio show/podcast.
Before the War: a guided tour
The latest album from the Ai Tsuno Project to drop on the streaming platforms is BEFORE THE WAR. Here we have an audio tour of the album.
Apr 16, 2026
This Week with David Rovics
If I do an interview, whether as the interviewer or interviewee, or a livestream event, new song, audio essay or various other things, it’ll often go out as a podcast here.If I do an interview, whether as the interviewer or interviewee, or a livestream event, new song, audio essay or various other things, it’ll often go out as a podcast here.
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