This Week with David Rovics

This Week with David Rovics

This Week with David Rovics
This Week with David Rovics
“Octogenarian Anglo-Saxon Terrorists”
0:00
-2:56

“Octogenarian Anglo-Saxon Terrorists”

Over the weekend another 500 people in England were arrested for holding signs, a large number of them quite elderly and even infirm, but terrorists nonetheless!
David Rovics's avatar
David Rovics
Apr 15, 2026

When the actionists took action
Smashing up equipment
That was illegal in the first place
According to the government
The parliament declared
The group was now banned
And their supporters would be prosecuted
Across the British land

For there are criminals among us
Supporting Palestine
Octogenarian Anglo Saxon terrorists
With dangerous signs

Israeli atrocities keep mounting
New massacres committed every day
Most observers long ago stopped counting
Speechless, nothing left to say
But some people just have to do
Something, whatever it may be
Hold a sign or swing a hammer
And hope the people hear their plea

Chorus

In such an orderly society
A nation where we abide by laws
We can't have such insubordination
However just they think the cause
So they all must be charged
Someday sentenced to a cell
The future this foreshadows
I shudder to foretell

Chorus

BEFORE THE WAR, the album, drops on all the streaming platforms today!

I fly off to Europe tomorrow!





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