A History of the World EPISODE 13

2011-2013
Navy Seals kill Osama Bin Laden in Pakistan (“Osama Bin Laden is Dead”)
A white supremacist kills 78 people in Norway (“Breivik”)
Food Not Bombs founder, Keith McHenry, and others are arrested for serving food in Orlando, Florida (“Ballad of Eola Park”)
Riots in every major city in England (“London is Burning”)
Occupy Wall Street begins with a protest in Zuccotti Park in Manhattan (“Occupy Wall Street/Stay Right Here”)
Teenager Trayvon Martin is killed while walking down the sidewalk and his killer is found to be innocent, on the basis of having been “standing his ground” (“Trayvon”)
CeCe McDonald is attacked at a bar in Minneapolis and is jailed for “standing her ground” and killing her attacker (“Ballad of CeCe McDonald”)
NATO has a summit in Chicago where the FBI infiltrates protest groups and entraps people (“Meanwhile in Afghanistan”)
Spotify launches their Free Tier and destroys the lives of millions of musicians (“A Penny A Play”)
A train with 72 cars full of Bakken crude exploded in Quebec, killing 47 (“Oil Train”)
I don’t know who’s making plans in southern California, and that was one of our planned destinations, but for sure gigs in England are still on! Although so far there are maybe three of them, all in or near London… Anyone else over there want to organize something…? Northern England? Scotland? Wales? Ireland? I’d love to hear from you!
