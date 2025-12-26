As the New Year approaches
I think back to where we’ve been
Since the crazy month
That marked the beginning
When the big man moved
Back into DC
And set about to make
The whole world free
My biggest wish if I
Were to have only one
Is for us still to be here
When the year is done
Enter twenty-twenty-six
Another year of the trade war
Another year of deportations
Of settling scores
Another year of brinksmanship
Another year of sinking boats
Another year of blowing up bridges
Building walls and digging motes
Chorus
A year of insurrection
Or one to declare the act
A year to cancel elections
The year the experiment cracked
The year that if we’re lucky
By the time of next December
The planet has not turned
Into a smoldering ember
Chorus
This will be one of the tracks on my next album with Ai Tsuno, The Red and the Blue, which, if all goes as planned, will drop on all the music streaming platforms on January 9th.
After an unintentional delay, Ai Tsuno’s latest album, Rage Bait, is now actually on all the music streaming platforms.