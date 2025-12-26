As the New Year approaches

I think back to where we’ve been

Since the crazy month

That marked the beginning

When the big man moved

Back into DC

And set about to make

The whole world free



My biggest wish if I

Were to have only one

Is for us still to be here

When the year is done



Enter twenty-twenty-six

Another year of the trade war

Another year of deportations

Of settling scores

Another year of brinksmanship

Another year of sinking boats

Another year of blowing up bridges

Building walls and digging motes



Chorus



A year of insurrection

Or one to declare the act

A year to cancel elections

The year the experiment cracked

The year that if we’re lucky

By the time of next December

The planet has not turned

Into a smoldering ember



Chorus

This will be one of the tracks on my next album with Ai Tsuno, The Red and the Blue, which, if all goes as planned, will drop on all the music streaming platforms on January 9th.

After an unintentional delay, Ai Tsuno’s latest album, Rage Bait, is now actually on all the music streaming platforms.