Save the Humans: a guided tour
The Ai Tsuno Project's latest album, Save the Humans, drops on all the music streaming platforms on January 15th.
David Rovics
Jan 14, 2026

Ai Tsuno’s 10th album includes such instant classics as “Disarm Israel,” “Message from Gaza,” and “Bisbee, Arizona, 1917.”

California tour starts this weekend! Please tell the Californians!

