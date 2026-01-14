Ai Tsuno’s 10th album includes such instant classics as “Disarm Israel,” “Message from Gaza,” and “Bisbee, Arizona, 1917.”
Save the Humans: a guided tour
The Ai Tsuno Project's latest album, Save the Humans, drops on all the music streaming platforms on January 15th.
California tour starts this weekend! Please tell the Californians!
