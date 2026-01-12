He ran on a platform of America first

Got into office and the bubble burst

He built up his forces this time and then

While surrounded entirely with “yes” men

It was time to unleash the Special Forces

Now they’re flying copters, no more horses



In the greatest empire, which knows no borders

In this very old New World Order



It’s especially convenient to have a good distraction

After all those thousands of redactions

Quick, make some big explosions

Watch this flashy video, drink this magic potion

And heck, soon all that oil will be for the USA

Might makes right, the American Way



Chorus



The weaker presidents used to like the fig leaves

These days we prefer to just be outright thieves

Stealing oil, stealing islands, stealing whatever we will

The judges will support us, and as for Capitol Hill

They’ll roll over, too, and say after the fact

That bombing raid indeed had such a good impact



Chorus

California tour starts this weekend! And I’m booking now for gigs in Europe (Germany, Denmark, Sweden, Norway, England, Scotland, perhaps elsewhere?) for April/May, and the Pacific Northwest — especially BC — for late June/early July.