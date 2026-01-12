He ran on a platform of America first
Got into office and the bubble burst
He built up his forces this time and then
While surrounded entirely with “yes” men
It was time to unleash the Special Forces
Now they’re flying copters, no more horses
In the greatest empire, which knows no borders
In this very old New World Order
It’s especially convenient to have a good distraction
After all those thousands of redactions
Quick, make some big explosions
Watch this flashy video, drink this magic potion
And heck, soon all that oil will be for the USA
Might makes right, the American Way
Chorus
The weaker presidents used to like the fig leaves
These days we prefer to just be outright thieves
Stealing oil, stealing islands, stealing whatever we will
The judges will support us, and as for Capitol Hill
They’ll roll over, too, and say after the fact
That bombing raid indeed had such a good impact
Chorus
California tour starts this weekend! And I’m booking now for gigs in Europe (Germany, Denmark, Sweden, Norway, England, Scotland, perhaps elsewhere?) for April/May, and the Pacific Northwest — especially BC — for late June/early July.