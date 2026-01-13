She was born in Colorado and she died in Minnesota

Leaving her wife and two kids

Horrified by the election, they moved to Canada

But they moved back, that’s what they did

And when Ice came for her neighbors she

Came out to do what she could

If the rest of us could be so good



Some people hunker down and hope it will end soon

While other people just have to try

Some folks join the choir, just hope to stay in tune

Other folks just can’t stand by

And when they come in to take people away

Some of us just must do as they should

If the rest of us could be so good



Some of us take on the kind of worldview

That at its heart is all about

If you want to make a country great then you

Have to kick a whole lot of people out

While other folks think in terms of solidarity

And thus the world may be understood

If the rest of us could be so good

You can find this song at the top of this playlist — along with other very contemporary songs that are perfect for playing through a loud sound system at a protest near you.

Save the Humans drops on the music streaming platforms on January 15th!