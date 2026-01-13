She was born in Colorado and she died in Minnesota
Leaving her wife and two kids
Horrified by the election, they moved to Canada
But they moved back, that’s what they did
And when Ice came for her neighbors she
Came out to do what she could
If the rest of us could be so good
Some people hunker down and hope it will end soon
While other people just have to try
Some folks join the choir, just hope to stay in tune
Other folks just can’t stand by
And when they come in to take people away
Some of us just must do as they should
If the rest of us could be so good
Some of us take on the kind of worldview
That at its heart is all about
If you want to make a country great then you
Have to kick a whole lot of people out
While other folks think in terms of solidarity
And thus the world may be understood
If the rest of us could be so good
You can find this song at the top of this playlist — along with other very contemporary songs that are perfect for playing through a loud sound system at a protest near you.