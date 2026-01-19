They’re dropping bombs all over the place

Simultaneously

Boarding tankers in some kind of race

To start World War Three

Hoping maybe to provoke

Riots against the war plans

Hoping to get a mob awoke

So then he'll have his chance, cuz



With sufficient provocation

Someday someone will fight back

Then they can invoke

The Insurrection Act



They’ve got troops in the streets

Strangling Americans

Targeting Africans

Deporting Venezuelans

Working as hard as they can do

To create revulsion and fear

And if they’re lucky, right on cue

We’ll have a rebellion here, cuz



Chorus



They’re gutting social spending

At home and away

Leaving so many people starving

Who just might soon have a say

And if they do and Trump is lucky

They’ll throw a bomb or more

And the Orange Man can get exactly

What he’s looking for, cuz



Chorus

“Insurrection Act” is the 74th song I’ve written since the fall of 2025 that is commentary on global events and the Trump administration’s war on the world. You can hear all of the rest of them on the Best of Ai Tsuno playlist on Soundcloud, which is the perfect playlist for any protest rally with a bluetooth speaker.



