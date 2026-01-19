They’re dropping bombs all over the place
Simultaneously
Boarding tankers in some kind of race
To start World War Three
Hoping maybe to provoke
Riots against the war plans
Hoping to get a mob awoke
So then he'll have his chance, cuz
With sufficient provocation
Someday someone will fight back
Then they can invoke
The Insurrection Act
They’ve got troops in the streets
Strangling Americans
Targeting Africans
Deporting Venezuelans
Working as hard as they can do
To create revulsion and fear
And if they’re lucky, right on cue
We’ll have a rebellion here, cuz
Chorus
They’re gutting social spending
At home and away
Leaving so many people starving
Who just might soon have a say
And if they do and Trump is lucky
They’ll throw a bomb or more
And the Orange Man can get exactly
What he’s looking for, cuz
Chorus
“Insurrection Act” is the 74th song I’ve written since the fall of 2025 that is commentary on global events and the Trump administration’s war on the world. You can hear all of the rest of them on the Best of Ai Tsuno playlist on Soundcloud, which is the perfect playlist for any protest rally with a bluetooth speaker.