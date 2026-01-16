After bombing all the boats, and then invading Venezuela

Then threatening the leader of Colombia

Greenland must be annexed for security

It can’t quite be explained, but it’s known with surety



Canada should be the 51st state

To make America greater than great

After joining Israel in a war to mow the lawn

And then telling Cuba now your oil’s gone



The flag of empire

Never so nakedly unfurled

As the US goes to war with the world



After bombing Iran, joining the genocide

Of the Palestinians, side by side

With the ever-growing nation that calls itself Israeli

Together killing starving children daily



Chorus



After threatening to blow up the Nay-toe Coalition

Announcing that America is done with that mission

Done with that on to annexing territory

It’s just that classic imperial story



Chorus

