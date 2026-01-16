After bombing all the boats, and then invading Venezuela
Then threatening the leader of Colombia
Greenland must be annexed for security
It can’t quite be explained, but it’s known with surety
Canada should be the 51st state
To make America greater than great
After joining Israel in a war to mow the lawn
And then telling Cuba now your oil’s gone
The flag of empire
Never so nakedly unfurled
As the US goes to war with the world
After bombing Iran, joining the genocide
Of the Palestinians, side by side
With the ever-growing nation that calls itself Israeli
Together killing starving children daily
Chorus
After threatening to blow up the Nay-toe Coalition
Announcing that America is done with that mission
Done with that on to annexing territory
It’s just that classic imperial story
Chorus
