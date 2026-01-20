Talk about an island

That big one covered in ice

Not that small one in the Caribbean

Where some folks were enticed

Focus on another part

Closer to Tobago

Bomb their capital city

Kidnap Maduro



Flood the zone and tell us

About the things you did

And we’ll forget about that island

Where you screwed the kids



Talk about the riots

That the air force shall propel

With some live-streamed surgical strikes

That will make the world swell

Talk about the tankers

That we’re boarding every day

And the domestic terrorists

Shot when they’re in the way



Chorus



Talk about the oil

That someone might be drilling

Talk about the Delta Force

How they’re so good at killing

About that aircraft carrier

We’ll be building in your name

Along with the golden ballroom

That’ll share the same



Chorus

