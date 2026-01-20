Talk about an island
That big one covered in ice
Not that small one in the Caribbean
Where some folks were enticed
Focus on another part
Closer to Tobago
Bomb their capital city
Kidnap Maduro
Flood the zone and tell us
About the things you did
And we’ll forget about that island
Where you screwed the kids
Talk about the riots
That the air force shall propel
With some live-streamed surgical strikes
That will make the world swell
Talk about the tankers
That we’re boarding every day
And the domestic terrorists
Shot when they’re in the way
Chorus
Talk about the oil
That someone might be drilling
Talk about the Delta Force
How they’re so good at killing
About that aircraft carrier
We’ll be building in your name
Along with the golden ballroom
That’ll share the same
Chorus
This track is right near the top of the Best of Ai Tsuno playlist on Soundcloud, which you can play with your phone’s bluetooth connection through a rally speaker system near you…