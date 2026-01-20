This Week with David Rovics

"That Island"
Lots of attention on a very large island in the Arctic of late, but is it possible there's a very small island in the Caribbean that is at the root of Trump's incessant flood of distractions?
Jan 20, 2026

Talk about an island
That big one covered in ice
Not that small one in the Caribbean
Where some folks were enticed
Focus on another part
Closer to Tobago
Bomb their capital city
Kidnap Maduro

Flood the zone and tell us
About the things you did
And we’ll forget about that island
Where you screwed the kids

Talk about the riots
That the air force shall propel
With some live-streamed surgical strikes
That will make the world swell
Talk about the tankers
That we’re boarding every day
And the domestic terrorists
Shot when they’re in the way

Chorus

Talk about the oil
That someone might be drilling
Talk about the Delta Force
How they’re so good at killing
About that aircraft carrier
We’ll be building in your name
Along with the golden ballroom
That’ll share the same

Chorus

This track is right near the top of the Best of Ai Tsuno playlist on Soundcloud, which you can play with your phone’s bluetooth connection through a rally speaker system near you…


