"The Rent is (Still) Too Damn High"

The most obvious solution to the problem -- RENT CONTROL -- is not being implemented, because the landlords don't like it. Sometimes — often — it’s just that simple.
Tina became the governor of Oregon
Intending to resolve the emergency
She thought maybe if we spent a few more billion
And treated the crisis with urgency
If we threw enough money at the problem
Somehow we could make it go away
As long we can avoid getting to the bottom
With the cost of housing rising every day
We can see it all across the nation
It’s not just a question of supply
What this country needs is regulation
Because the rent is too damn high
You can build all the campsites that you like
You can set up all the tiny homes you can
But to affect what’s coming down the pike
The power’s in the politicians hands
They have the power in the legislature
To say how much the tenants have to pay
If they wanted to create a better future
With the swipe of a pen they could say
Chorus
You can spend more on mental health services
More money on drug addiction
More help for folks to pay their mortgages
More grants for writers to write fiction
But there’s an elephant in this living room
It’s our future that Black Rock stole
The rich won’t like the solution to this problem
Something called rent control, because
Chorus