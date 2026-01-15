"The Rent is (Still) Too Damn High"

The most obvious solution to the problem -- RENT CONTROL -- is not being implemented, because the landlords don't like it. Sometimes — often — it’s just that simple.

Tina became the governor of Oregon

Intending to resolve the emergency

She thought maybe if we spent a few more billion

And treated the crisis with urgency

If we threw enough money at the problem

Somehow we could make it go away

As long we can avoid getting to the bottom

With the cost of housing rising every day



We can see it all across the nation

It’s not just a question of supply

What this country needs is regulation

Because the rent is too damn high



You can build all the campsites that you like

You can set up all the tiny homes you can

But to affect what’s coming down the pike

The power’s in the politicians hands

They have the power in the legislature

To say how much the tenants have to pay

If they wanted to create a better future

With the swipe of a pen they could say



Chorus



You can spend more on mental health services

More money on drug addiction

More help for folks to pay their mortgages

More grants for writers to write fiction

But there’s an elephant in this living room

It’s our future that Black Rock stole

The rich won’t like the solution to this problem

Something called rent control, because



Chorus

