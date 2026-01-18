Of Babies, Bathwater, and AI

There’s a lot going on in the world, some of which I write about quite a bit, including in the form of lots of songs. One of the things going on in the world that occupies my attention regularly aside from the actual events happening that I’m writing about is the method of communication I’m using much of the time in recent months to write about those events -- AI-driven music-generation platforms.

This is not the best time in history to engage in nuanced discussion of pretty much anything. It’s an age where people with strong opinions put them out there in order to make money on creating viral ragebait. An age where it’s easier than ever to leave a snarky comment most anywhere you want to, without having to bother with herculean and arcane maneuvers like stuffing an envelope and putting a stamp on it.

But it is clear that there are a lot of people thinking about what to think and how to feel about AI. I’m much more distracted with the possibility of World War 3 starting any minute now, but according to a lot of comments I get on the various platforms, while lots of people are enjoying my recent Ai Tsuno albums, people also express various concerns about AI in general, and using it to make music.

In support of the idea of nuanced thought, I thought I’d try to contribute to this discussion by looking at the various critiques of the technology that people often talk about, with some examination of each one. I’ll explore the following common themes, which we could divide up between: AI slop, energy/water use, jobs, the Wall-E effect, theft, Big Tech is bad, the future of humanity.

You’re making AI slop. Why are you doing this?

I’ve noticed that the people telling me I’m making AI slop are not actually the ones listening to the songs. They’re referring to it as AI slop in principle, because AI is involved with the creation process.

The reason pretty much no one calls it slop who actually listens to it -- not to AI-assisted music in general, but specifically to the music I have made with Ai Tsuno -- is because it’s clearly not slop, it’s great music, with catchy hooks and melodies, inventive use of different sorts of styles, instruments, and cross-pollinations between various styles and instruments, and the production values are amazing. That is, the clarity of the sound, how good it all sounds through big speakers or small ones, and things like that.

In short, I’m doing it because it’s not slop, it’s real music, and really good music. The reason it’s really good has a whole lot to do with my input -- it’s a very collaborative process. There’s lots of stuff we can certainly call AI slop out there, being produced by all kinds of people who aren’t yet very good at what they’re trying to do. You’ll find exactly the same phenomenon among the realm of human musicians -- a lot of them are not very good.

AI requires all these data centers and they use a lot of energy and water.

This is true. Also, if you drive a car you burn gas. I have rarely if ever had someone tell me I should stop doing concert tours because of that.

When we’re talking about energy use, this only makes sense if we’re comparing it to something. The amount of savings in unnecessary use of energy and creation of pollution represented by the transition to digital streaming would probably be hard to overstate. The amount of plastic involved with the production of all those vinyl records and CDs, and plastic packaging they usually came with, along with shrink wrap, is staggering. The amount of energy involved with doing a run of 1,000 CDs is thousands of times greater than the amount of energy involved with creating an album’s worth of songs on Suno and distributing the album on music streaming platforms.

If you’re recording an album in a music studio with a bunch of musicians, and you factor in the carbon footprint involved with them getting from their homes to the studio and back every day for a couple of weeks, once again, the energy and water use involved makes using AI music-generation platforms look very ecological. The argument is probably one of the more bizarre ones I regularly encounter, because of the lack of the “compared to what” element in it.

Working with my AI band, putting in hours on a typical day for the past six months or so, I have produced more songs in top-quality recorded form than would otherwise be possible by any other means that I know of. I’m not creating mindless content here, but real art. If I burned a few gallons of gas in order to do that, I’m sorry they don’t run their data centers on solar and wind like they all should and could, but I don’t control that, unfortunately.

AI is going to take away everyone’s jobs.

I think this is very true, and very disastrous, in so many different ways. It’s also very true in the realm of music. Who is going to hire a chorus to record harmonies in a studio anymore? Or anything else like that. It’s all going to become less and less common, and this is a very sad thing.

It’s also going to happen regardless of whether some of us boycott new technologies that are not going anywhere. We can dream about the days before automation of all kinds, but it’s overwhelmingly obvious to a lot of people that this genie is not going back into the bottle, any more than technologies like the internet, TV, radio, or the printing press is going to go away.

People using AI to do various things are not the ones deciding that this is now how the world is operating. Because we use this technology, we are not therefore then equally responsible for the job losses that will result. To think this way is to have no understanding of how society under the rule of the billionaires, society under capitalism, actually works. Capitalism needs to change, but it won’t change depending on our lifestyle choices, like whether we use AI platforms, drive cars, or eat meat. The changes required are structural in nature.

If we use AI like this we’ll all forget how to play instruments and become like the people in Wall-E.

I think this is exactly what is going to happen to a lot of people. Learning to play an instrument in the age of AI music generation will probably become more and more of an unusual thing to do. I hope to avoid that happening to me. I’m sad that it will probably happen to a lot of people, though, and sad that there will probably be fewer and fewer people making music with each other, just as there are already fewer and fewer people talking with each other, who aren’t otherwise occupied with online activities, or getting therapy from their AI companions. There are so many down sides to this and other technologies, but some of us not using them won’t make them go away.

All of these AI platforms were trained on pirated material, for which the authors or composers or performers have not been consulted or compensated.

This is very true. All of us content creators from throughout history have been robbed by Big Tech, and now we have these amazing tools to use, for which no one receives credit but the thieving corporations that trawled the internet for everything in it.

Like many other people, I hope humanity persists long enough for us to arrive at some way for everyone to at least be able to live comfortable lives, even though most of our jobs will have been replaced by AI that was created based on what they call piracy of intellectual property.

But until then, and after then, this technology now exists. The platforms that are “ethically trained” are amazing, too. The genie is out of the bottle. No matter how these platforms are going to be run, there’s no way they are going to compensate for the loss of the music industry jobs involved with Suno being able to do the things it can do.

Society has to find solutions to these very deep, society-wide problems, in terms of how to adapt to the new world of AI. Those of us trying to avoid AI technology will in a few years be as anachronistic as the folks who didn’t own a television by 1970 or so. They were happier, overall, I’m sure. More productive than many of their TV-owning neighbors, and probably less brainwashed. But their choice not to own a TV didn’t change society any more than those of us avoiding AI today are changing society.

These Big Tech corporations are so unbelievably rich, and out to rule the world.

It’s so true, and so alarming. But it is already and will become increasingly the case that avoiding AI technology is akin to trying to be a bicycle enthusiast in a country with no bike lanes and lots of highways, sports utility vehicles, and sprawling suburbs. Some people will manage to do everything on a bicycle under such circumstances, but very, very few.

This is, again, a systemic problem. Like other massively impactful technologies, AI is a double-edged sword. It can do many amazing things, including making music, but also lots of other, destructive things which we’ve all heard lots of news stories about. Other technologies that transformed society and were largely very destructive to it, also had uses that were impossible to avoid trying to engage with.

For example, if everyone is going to have a TV anyway, then those of us trying to communicate about important issues want to use that medium to reach people. Same with radio, the internet, the printing press, etc.

When Artificial General Intelligence arrives, maybe AI will destroy humanity.

A lot of very smart people think this is the case, or they give it a 10% chance of happening. That’s very alarming to me, as it is for many others. I wish I could make it all go away, and make all the corporations pouring trillions into developing the technology disappear. But what I do as an individual with the technology will do very little to influence its development either way. We can use it or not use it, but AGI is either coming or its not, and it’ll destroy humanity or it won’t.

I hope people who care can find a way to have agency in this whole question, but we won’t do that by making individual lifestyle choices about trying to avoid the use of chatbots, any more than we will prevent the clearcutting of the Amazon by becoming vegans. This kind of thinking was delivered to us by the capitalists themselves, because they know very well that that’s not actually how the world works, under capitalism.

For the podcast version of this essay, I’ll close with some songs I wrote with Ai Tsuno on the very subject this essay is about -- AI. I hope you enjoy them.