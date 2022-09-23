This Week with David Rovics

10 Ways the Left is Vulnerable to Cancellation Campaigning and How We Might Overcome This Tendency
10 Ways the Left is Vulnerable to Cancellation Campaigning and How We Might Overcome This Tendency

David Rovics
Sep 23, 2022

A written version of this podcast can be found in this weekend's edition of Counterpunch. 

