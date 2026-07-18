In 1917 there was the Russian revolution
Soon after that was the invasion
The US put Reds in their sights
Came across the ocean to support the Whites
In ‘45 the USA
Became the only country, up to today
To drop an atom bomb on a population
To send a message to the Russian nation
Then in 1949 Russia became
The next country with exactly the same
Power to eliminate life as it's been known
To turn the planet into a contaminated zone
And this possibility occupied the minds
Of all the people in the world who could read the signs
That everything was different now
And we all had to figure out how
We could save us all from the worst thing that could be
And never fight World War 3
In 1962 the US set up a blockade
To prevent the Soviets from bringing military aid
To Cuba, which then led to confrontation
That almost became a global conflagration
But they agreed to both back away
From the kind of cliff edge we're on today
And when the president was killed
The war machine was thrilled
Chorus
Reagan was elected and then the cold war
Heated up even more
And then with the sudden dissolution
Of the Soviet Union
Every agreement would then be broken
As if the promises made were never spoken
NATO expanded right up to the borders
Of Russia, the new world order
Chorus
Instead the Russians were endlessly provoked
With the aggressive alliance expanding its cloak
Protection for some, so they claim
Elsewhere known by a different name
Overthrowing neighboring states
Pushing right up to the gates
A battle they see as existential
How could it be more consequential
Chorus
Tour Plans
I’m home in the Pacific Northwest for quite a while now, but in September I’ll be traveling around the PNW, heading back up to Vancouver Island for a few days, and hopefully doing a gig or two on the way there from Portland, and/or on the way back.
I’m hoping to spend much of November in Australia. I’d love to hear from anyone there who might be inclined to organize a gig, or just people with guest rooms for traveling musicians who might stay a few nights.
And for folks who like lots of advance planning, I already have firm plans that involve going back to Europe — especially Scandinavia and England — in spring 2027, and I’d love to confirm more plans for that part of the world anytime.