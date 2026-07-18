In 1917 there was the Russian revolution

Soon after that was the invasion

The US put Reds in their sights

Came across the ocean to support the Whites

In ‘45 the USA

Became the only country, up to today

To drop an atom bomb on a population

To send a message to the Russian nation



Then in 1949 Russia became

The next country with exactly the same

Power to eliminate life as it's been known

To turn the planet into a contaminated zone

And this possibility occupied the minds

Of all the people in the world who could read the signs

That everything was different now

And we all had to figure out how



We could save us all from the worst thing that could be

And never fight World War 3



In 1962 the US set up a blockade

To prevent the Soviets from bringing military aid

To Cuba, which then led to confrontation

That almost became a global conflagration

But they agreed to both back away

From the kind of cliff edge we're on today

And when the president was killed

The war machine was thrilled



Chorus



Reagan was elected and then the cold war

Heated up even more

And then with the sudden dissolution

Of the Soviet Union

Every agreement would then be broken

As if the promises made were never spoken

NATO expanded right up to the borders

Of Russia, the new world order



Chorus



Instead the Russians were endlessly provoked

With the aggressive alliance expanding its cloak

Protection for some, so they claim

Elsewhere known by a different name

Overthrowing neighboring states

Pushing right up to the gates

A battle they see as existential

How could it be more consequential



Chorus

Tour Plans

I’m home in the Pacific Northwest for quite a while now, but in September I’ll be traveling around the PNW, heading back up to Vancouver Island for a few days, and hopefully doing a gig or two on the way there from Portland, and/or on the way back.

I’m hoping to spend much of November in Australia. I’d love to hear from anyone there who might be inclined to organize a gig, or just people with guest rooms for traveling musicians who might stay a few nights.

And for folks who like lots of advance planning, I already have firm plans that involve going back to Europe — especially Scandinavia and England — in spring 2027, and I’d love to confirm more plans for that part of the world anytime.





