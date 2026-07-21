My whole life I've been hoping
For some social change
As that kind of notion
Seems ever further out of range
The massacres keep mounting
As society frays
We might be looking at this country’s
Last and final days
Every few weeks there's a new
Political assassination
Before the month is through
Who knows what's the situation
So many people wondering
If these are the times before
One more American
Civil war
A dream for some, but the nightmare
Is mostly what you’ll find there
And I think that soon I’ll be
A US refugee
Everything is so expensive
To afford the cost of living
Is a luxury that grows ever more
Impossible, unforgiving
But I've had a chance to travel
And I can surely say
You can live well in most places
For a fraction of the pay
Chorus
I can't afford the rent
Can't pay for the health care
With all these forests burning
I can't afford to breathe the air
They're rounding up my neighbors
Not sure when I can expect
That me, my friends and family
Are gonna be next
Chorus
Tour Plans
I’m home in the Pacific Northwest for quite a while now, but in September I’ll be traveling around the PNW, heading back up to Vancouver Island for a few days, and hopefully doing a gig or two on the way there from Portland, and/or on the way back.
I’m hoping to spend much of November in Australia. I’d love to hear from anyone there who might be inclined to organize a gig, or just people with guest rooms for traveling musicians who might stay a few nights.
And for folks who like lots of advance planning, I already have firm plans that involve going back to Europe — especially Scandinavia and England — in spring 2027, and I’d love to confirm more plans for that part of the world anytime.