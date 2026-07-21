My whole life I've been hoping

For some social change

As that kind of notion

Seems ever further out of range

The massacres keep mounting

As society frays

We might be looking at this country’s

Last and final days



Every few weeks there's a new

Political assassination

Before the month is through

Who knows what's the situation

So many people wondering

If these are the times before

One more American

Civil war



A dream for some, but the nightmare

Is mostly what you’ll find there

And I think that soon I’ll be

A US refugee



Everything is so expensive

To afford the cost of living

Is a luxury that grows ever more

Impossible, unforgiving

But I've had a chance to travel

And I can surely say

You can live well in most places

For a fraction of the pay



Chorus



I can't afford the rent

Can't pay for the health care

With all these forests burning

I can't afford to breathe the air

They're rounding up my neighbors

Not sure when I can expect

That me, my friends and family

Are gonna be next



Chorus

Tour Plans

I’m home in the Pacific Northwest for quite a while now, but in September I’ll be traveling around the PNW, heading back up to Vancouver Island for a few days, and hopefully doing a gig or two on the way there from Portland, and/or on the way back.

I’m hoping to spend much of November in Australia. I’d love to hear from anyone there who might be inclined to organize a gig, or just people with guest rooms for traveling musicians who might stay a few nights.

And for folks who like lots of advance planning, I already have firm plans that involve going back to Europe — especially Scandinavia and England — in spring 2027, and I’d love to confirm more plans for that part of the world anytime.





