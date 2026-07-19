"How Do You Know They're Lying? (Song for NPR)"

A world war is on

Started by the USA

But you wouldn’t know this

If you listen in today

To any mainstream media

All across the west

The stuff that passes these days

For the free press

From conservative to liberal

It’s just a lot of bunk

As I listen I just wonder

Who believes this junk?

But then like someone said

Repeat falsehoods enough

You can get folks thinking

All kinds of stupid stuff



Like what I heard this morning

About the Hormuz Strait

You’d never know this war was started

By the United States

You’d never know the US was

The one that violated

The memorandum where it was

Very clearly stated

That Iran would make arrangements

For ships along their borders

That they’d be proceeding

Under Iranian orders

They say there was confusion

On the air and in my feed

Fourteen points would seem to be

Too much for them to read



How do you know they’re lying

Or just trying to deceive

To provide the propaganda

So you know what to believe

Wherever you may be

At home or in your car

It’s when you turn on your radio

And tune in to NPR



They say they’re “trading strikes”

Whatever that’s supposed to mean

Hearing this reporting

It’s impossible to glean

That the US started this war

And the US broke the peace

That the US is the aggressor here

And if these wars might ever cease

It will be because

The politicians and the press

Aren’t controlled by corporations

And other governments, no less

When we have actual freedom

For the media, we’ll know

And we’ll all wonder how we got

This far into the shitshow



Chorus



The progressive pretense

Is the hook that makes us bite

How could they be fibbing?

That’s for the far right

Not the thoughtful pundits

Who speak in such sultry tones

Keeping you calm company

When you’d be otherwise alone

They sound so fair and balanced

Not at all like Fox

Just goes to show, no need to shout

If you want to spew bollocks

In the game of good cop bad cop

There’s no question which

Position they are playing

In the service of the rich



Chorus

But a world war is on

Started by the USA

Tour Plans

I’m home in the Pacific Northwest for quite a while now, but in September I’ll be traveling around the PNW, heading back up to Vancouver Island for a few days, and hopefully doing a gig or two on the way there from Portland, and/or on the way back.

I’m hoping to spend much of November in Australia. I’d love to hear from anyone there who might be inclined to organize a gig, or just people with guest rooms for traveling musicians who might stay a few nights.

And for folks who like lots of advance planning, I already have firm plans that involve going back to Europe — especially Scandinavia and England — in spring 2027, and I’d love to confirm more plans for that part of the world anytime.