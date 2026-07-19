"How Do You Know They're Lying? (Song for NPR)"

A world war is on
Started by the USA
But you wouldn’t know this
If you listen in today
To any mainstream media
All across the west
The stuff that passes these days
For the free press
From conservative to liberal
It’s just a lot of bunk
As I listen I just wonder
Who believes this junk?
But then like someone said
Repeat falsehoods enough
You can get folks thinking
All kinds of stupid stuff
Like what I heard this morning
About the Hormuz Strait
You’d never know this war was started
By the United States
You’d never know the US was
The one that violated
The memorandum where it was
Very clearly stated
That Iran would make arrangements
For ships along their borders
That they’d be proceeding
Under Iranian orders
They say there was confusion
On the air and in my feed
Fourteen points would seem to be
Too much for them to read
How do you know they’re lying
Or just trying to deceive
To provide the propaganda
So you know what to believe
Wherever you may be
At home or in your car
It’s when you turn on your radio
And tune in to NPR
They say they’re “trading strikes”
Whatever that’s supposed to mean
Hearing this reporting
It’s impossible to glean
That the US started this war
And the US broke the peace
That the US is the aggressor here
And if these wars might ever cease
It will be because
The politicians and the press
Aren’t controlled by corporations
And other governments, no less
When we have actual freedom
For the media, we’ll know
And we’ll all wonder how we got
This far into the shitshow
Chorus
The progressive pretense
Is the hook that makes us bite
How could they be fibbing?
That’s for the far right
Not the thoughtful pundits
Who speak in such sultry tones
Keeping you calm company
When you’d be otherwise alone
They sound so fair and balanced
Not at all like Fox
Just goes to show, no need to shout
If you want to spew bollocks
In the game of good cop bad cop
There’s no question which
Position they are playing
In the service of the rich
Chorus
But a world war is on
Started by the USA
Tour Plans
I’m home in the Pacific Northwest for quite a while now, but in September I’ll be traveling around the PNW, heading back up to Vancouver Island for a few days, and hopefully doing a gig or two on the way there from Portland, and/or on the way back.
I’m hoping to spend much of November in Australia. I’d love to hear from anyone there who might be inclined to organize a gig, or just people with guest rooms for traveling musicians who might stay a few nights.
And for folks who like lots of advance planning, I already have firm plans that involve going back to Europe — especially Scandinavia and England — in spring 2027, and I’d love to confirm more plans for that part of the world anytime.