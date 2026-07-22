He grew up in Argentina, became a doctor

But it wasn't long before, he was a fighter

For the rights of people, to live well

To be the empire’s, death knell

He was in Guatemala, in the days

When Arbenz was overthrown, by the CIA



He spent his life in struggle

For a free America

Commandante Che Guevara



He met the Castro Brothers from Havana

Together they all sailed in the Granma

They organized, fought and overthrew

Batista, just as they meant to do

Together with the Cuban people he

Helped build a new society



Chorus



Soon enough he had to go

Join the battle to overthrow

The government, as history would steer

Brought the Nazis to the hemisphere

Che died in the jungle after being caught

And he didn't die for naught



Chorus

Tour Plans

I’m home in the Pacific Northwest for quite a while now, but in September I’ll be traveling around the PNW, heading back up to Vancouver Island for a few days, and hopefully doing a gig or two on the way there from Portland, and/or on the way back.

I’m hoping to spend much of November in Australia. I’d love to hear from anyone there who might be inclined to organize a gig, or just people with guest rooms for traveling musicians who might stay a few nights.

And for folks who like lots of advance planning, I already have firm plans that involve going back to Europe — especially Scandinavia and England — in spring 2027, and I’d love to confirm more plans for that part of the world anytime.





