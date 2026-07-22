He grew up in Argentina, became a doctor
But it wasn't long before, he was a fighter
For the rights of people, to live well
To be the empire’s, death knell
He was in Guatemala, in the days
When Arbenz was overthrown, by the CIA
He spent his life in struggle
For a free America
Commandante Che Guevara
He met the Castro Brothers from Havana
Together they all sailed in the Granma
They organized, fought and overthrew
Batista, just as they meant to do
Together with the Cuban people he
Helped build a new society
Chorus
Soon enough he had to go
Join the battle to overthrow
The government, as history would steer
Brought the Nazis to the hemisphere
Che died in the jungle after being caught
And he didn't die for naught
Chorus
Tour Plans
I’m home in the Pacific Northwest for quite a while now, but in September I’ll be traveling around the PNW, heading back up to Vancouver Island for a few days, and hopefully doing a gig or two on the way there from Portland, and/or on the way back.
I’m hoping to spend much of November in Australia. I’d love to hear from anyone there who might be inclined to organize a gig, or just people with guest rooms for traveling musicians who might stay a few nights.
And for folks who like lots of advance planning, I already have firm plans that involve going back to Europe — especially Scandinavia and England — in spring 2027, and I’d love to confirm more plans for that part of the world anytime.