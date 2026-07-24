I look at the news, I’m just terrified

Trying to get a handle on the different sides

Of the many wars, raging all around

Bombs exploding in the air, and on the ground

From Gaza to Sudan, Russia to Ukraine

And all the ships, drones, rockets and planes

Laying waste to Persia, and who knows

Where the next missile goes



I look at the sidewalks, where almost no

One stops a moment anymore to say hello

I turn on my phone, see the insults from the trolls

And the fires burning, out of control

I go to the airports, see these days

Hardly anyone coming to the U S A

What’s on people’s minds, wherever I go

What’s the next chapter in this shit show?



It’s sure been nice to know you

So, before my days are through

For what it’s worth

Here’s a toast to planet Earth



Who gets attacked next, will it be us?

Who’s next thrown under the bus?

Where is this going, could it be

The orange man’s going for World War 3?

All around here I’m feeling this fascist creep

Seeing a people in fear or asleep

Wherever we’re heading, it seems

It’s like a very bad dream



Chorus



It seems we’re long past the age of reason

The choices here at hand are pick your poison

I watch the smoke roll in and block the sky

The heat domes keeping all the temperatures high

It looks so much like the stories I read

In Sunday school I think they said

Which way out, who knows how

If Jesus is coming, he could try that now



Chorus