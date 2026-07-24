I look at the news, I’m just terrified
Trying to get a handle on the different sides
Of the many wars, raging all around
Bombs exploding in the air, and on the ground
From Gaza to Sudan, Russia to Ukraine
And all the ships, drones, rockets and planes
Laying waste to Persia, and who knows
Where the next missile goes
I look at the sidewalks, where almost no
One stops a moment anymore to say hello
I turn on my phone, see the insults from the trolls
And the fires burning, out of control
I go to the airports, see these days
Hardly anyone coming to the U S A
What’s on people’s minds, wherever I go
What’s the next chapter in this shit show?
It’s sure been nice to know you
So, before my days are through
For what it’s worth
Here’s a toast to planet Earth
Who gets attacked next, will it be us?
Who’s next thrown under the bus?
Where is this going, could it be
The orange man’s going for World War 3?
All around here I’m feeling this fascist creep
Seeing a people in fear or asleep
Wherever we’re heading, it seems
It’s like a very bad dream
Chorus
It seems we’re long past the age of reason
The choices here at hand are pick your poison
I watch the smoke roll in and block the sky
The heat domes keeping all the temperatures high
It looks so much like the stories I read
In Sunday school I think they said
Which way out, who knows how
If Jesus is coming, he could try that now
Chorus
"A Toast to Planet Earth"
I look at the news, I’m just terrified