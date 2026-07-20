I saw them gathered in their millions

In every city

I saw them shedding real tears

All across that massive country

And even far beyond the borders

Across the Muslim world

Chanting these words together

Red flags of revenge unfurled



Saying we will kill, we will kill

He who killed our imam



I saw them gathered in their millions

Giant banners held high

With pictures of the president

Wanted dead or alive

Saying our slogan is one word

And that word is revenge

Now all our many martyrs

Deaths shall be avenged



Saying we will kill, we will kill

He who killed our imam



I saw them gathered in their millions

Collapsing from the grief

To know what has been done

Is just beyond belief

Crimes against humanity

That reach down to the core

They say there’s one man who must die

While there’s a future still in store



Saying we will kill, we will kill

He who killed our imam



I saw them gathered in their millions

Tour Plans

I’m home in the Pacific Northwest for quite a while now, but in September I’ll be traveling around the PNW, heading back up to Vancouver Island for a few days, and hopefully doing a gig or two on the way there from Portland, and/or on the way back.

I’m hoping to spend much of November in Australia. I’d love to hear from anyone there who might be inclined to organize a gig, or just people with guest rooms for traveling musicians who might stay a few nights.

And for folks who like lots of advance planning, I already have firm plans that involve going back to Europe — especially Scandinavia and England — in spring 2027, and I’d love to confirm more plans for that part of the world anytime.





