I saw them gathered in their millions
In every city
I saw them shedding real tears
All across that massive country
And even far beyond the borders
Across the Muslim world
Chanting these words together
Red flags of revenge unfurled
Saying we will kill, we will kill
He who killed our imam
I saw them gathered in their millions
Giant banners held high
With pictures of the president
Wanted dead or alive
Saying our slogan is one word
And that word is revenge
Now all our many martyrs
Deaths shall be avenged
Saying we will kill, we will kill
He who killed our imam
I saw them gathered in their millions
Collapsing from the grief
To know what has been done
Is just beyond belief
Crimes against humanity
That reach down to the core
They say there’s one man who must die
While there’s a future still in store
Saying we will kill, we will kill
He who killed our imam
I saw them gathered in their millions
Tour Plans
I’m home in the Pacific Northwest for quite a while now, but in September I’ll be traveling around the PNW, heading back up to Vancouver Island for a few days, and hopefully doing a gig or two on the way there from Portland, and/or on the way back.
I’m hoping to spend much of November in Australia. I’d love to hear from anyone there who might be inclined to organize a gig, or just people with guest rooms for traveling musicians who might stay a few nights.
And for folks who like lots of advance planning, I already have firm plans that involve going back to Europe — especially Scandinavia and England — in spring 2027, and I’d love to confirm more plans for that part of the world anytime.