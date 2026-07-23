When they started there was little thought

Once the nukes were made, what ought

We do with the radioactive waste

With which we’ve been so graced

They figured they’d find a solution

In the meantime they made pollution

Of the worst kind, where for centuries

It could lead to a catastrophe



A few years ago, fires swept through

A few miles closer, what would we do

With barrels sitting in the desert heat

Just waiting for something to happen beneath

Tents between them and the reality

Of what could happen to the city

Thirty miles from the center

Just pray for rain this summer



We’re one fire away

From a radioactive Santa Fe



Lots of politicians support the cause

But they don’t make the federal laws

They don’t run the DOE

They’re not in charge of the weaponry

Meanwhile they keep manufacturing

Bombs that make waste that they’re keeping

Underground, while these stores

Of sludge just sit on the desert floor



We’re one fire away

From a radioactive Santa Fe



No need to be an environmentalist

Christian, Muslim, atheist

It’s one of those things that brings all kinds

Of people together, of sane mind

Just need a little foresight to see

What happens to your property

If you once had a home in such a place

Before it was erased



We’re one fire away

From a radioactive Santa Fe