When they started there was little thought
Once the nukes were made, what ought
We do with the radioactive waste
With which we’ve been so graced
They figured they’d find a solution
In the meantime they made pollution
Of the worst kind, where for centuries
It could lead to a catastrophe
A few years ago, fires swept through
A few miles closer, what would we do
With barrels sitting in the desert heat
Just waiting for something to happen beneath
Tents between them and the reality
Of what could happen to the city
Thirty miles from the center
Just pray for rain this summer
We’re one fire away
From a radioactive Santa Fe
Lots of politicians support the cause
But they don’t make the federal laws
They don’t run the DOE
They’re not in charge of the weaponry
Meanwhile they keep manufacturing
Bombs that make waste that they’re keeping
Underground, while these stores
Of sludge just sit on the desert floor
We’re one fire away
From a radioactive Santa Fe
No need to be an environmentalist
Christian, Muslim, atheist
It’s one of those things that brings all kinds
Of people together, of sane mind
Just need a little foresight to see
What happens to your property
If you once had a home in such a place
Before it was erased
We’re one fire away
From a radioactive Santa Fe
"One Fire Away"
When they started there was little thought