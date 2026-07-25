People want to know
Who’s the singer
Where’d he go
To find such a ringer
Whose accent seems
To be evolving
As fast as the planet
Is revolving
The band’s abilities
Like none you’ve heard
A versatility
That’s absurd
We play instruments
You’ve never seen
Possibilities
That could be obscene
Welcome to the new age
Where there’s a world to reframe
Ai Tsuno is my name
You want an oud
We got a master
Emo brood
Bluegrass disaster
Limited only
By what you believe
Your musicality
Can achieve
Artists, true
You should beware
They’ll say that you
Don’t care
About human beings
Who might
Otherwise be seeing
Their names in lights
Chorus
Avoid the bots
If you’re inclined
You do not need
To change your mind
If you wanna play
I’m here now
Got something to say
You know how
Hire a band
You can’t afford
Get a helping hand
From the lord
Or explore
The new frontier
If you’re up for more
I’m here
Chorus
"Ai Tsuno is my Name"
People want to know