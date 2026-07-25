People want to know

Who’s the singer

Where’d he go

To find such a ringer

Whose accent seems

To be evolving

As fast as the planet

Is revolving

The band’s abilities

Like none you’ve heard

A versatility

That’s absurd

We play instruments

You’ve never seen

Possibilities

That could be obscene



Welcome to the new age

Where there’s a world to reframe

Ai Tsuno is my name



You want an oud

We got a master

Emo brood

Bluegrass disaster

Limited only

By what you believe

Your musicality

Can achieve

Artists, true

You should beware

They’ll say that you

Don’t care

About human beings

Who might

Otherwise be seeing

Their names in lights



Chorus



Avoid the bots

If you’re inclined

You do not need

To change your mind

If you wanna play

I’m here now

Got something to say

You know how

Hire a band

You can’t afford

Get a helping hand

From the lord

Or explore

The new frontier

If you’re up for more

I’m here



Chorus



