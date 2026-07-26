There’s an island off the coast

Not far from Key Largo

Upon which the U S imposed

An embargo

Which brought hunger and disease

The Yankee solution

For whoever agrees

With the Cuban revolution



Abroad or right here

There are ways to create

The right atmosphere

To intimidate

Investigations and threats

The McCarthyite Way

Get them caught in the net

Of the N S A



Fellow travelers and front groups

It’s the enemy within

We must know what they’re up to

And everywhere they’ve been



Code Pink is disseminating

All kinds of crazy shit

So the State Department’s stating

We’re gonna stop it

They talk too much, you see

About health and education

And a country’s right to be

An independent nation



Chorus



There may be that Bill of Rights

There may be those elections

But we must set our sights

In the right direction

Like upon that island

With their priorities all whacked

And this crazy legion who

Don’t want them to be attacked



Chorus



