There’s an island off the coast
Not far from Key Largo
Upon which the U S imposed
An embargo
Which brought hunger and disease
The Yankee solution
For whoever agrees
With the Cuban revolution
Abroad or right here
There are ways to create
The right atmosphere
To intimidate
Investigations and threats
The McCarthyite Way
Get them caught in the net
Of the N S A
Fellow travelers and front groups
It’s the enemy within
We must know what they’re up to
And everywhere they’ve been
Code Pink is disseminating
All kinds of crazy shit
So the State Department’s stating
We’re gonna stop it
They talk too much, you see
About health and education
And a country’s right to be
An independent nation
Chorus
There may be that Bill of Rights
There may be those elections
But we must set our sights
In the right direction
Like upon that island
With their priorities all whacked
And this crazy legion who
Don’t want them to be attacked
Chorus
"Fellow Travelers and Front Groups"
There’s an island off the coast