Loading video

Where Did All These Terrorists Come From?

I heard Gallant and Austin talking to the press

Looking strong for the cameras, how could they do less

With all that’s arrayed against them from the Houthi army in Sana

From the shores of Lebanon to the fighters in Gaza

Thousands and thousands of terrorists – terrorists everywhere

Terrorists taking hostages and never fighting fair

Dying in such numbers and then fighting back some more

After all our efforts, in war after war after war

Where do these terrorists come from, what is it that makes them tick?

Is there something in the water that makes them a bit thick?

Maybe it's the weather that gets them all so mad

Perhaps it's their schooling and the childhoods they had

Raised to rage and fight, to praise the martyrs passed

Indoctrinated with ideas like fighting to the last

Or it could be just that Disney is too much to tolerate

And to look at Donald Duck just fills them up with hate

Maybe they’re all homophobes who don’t like our gay bars

They don’t like us because we drink too much and have adult film stars

So many bigoted people who think we’re underdressed

Rebelling against the infidel bikinis of the west

Maybe they don’t like our music, maybe they just want to kill

Maybe they’re brainwashed by their imams and they’re following God’s will

Maybe they like the Russians and they’re Putin’s tools

Or maybe they just believe in Sharia Rule

Maybe they don’t like freedom and offensive French cartoons

Maybe they don’t like that story about the red balloon

Maybe they fear the future, they reject modernity

They want to keep their people in a feudal society

Perhaps they don’t like HBO, or it could be CNN

Maybe they’re afraid it could liberate their women

Maybe it’s our sex shops or the drugs we’ve legalized

Maybe that’s the reason why the west is so despised

It could be that they woke up on the wrong side of the bed

Perhaps they read Mein Kampf and got ideas in their heads

Maybe they’re antisemites, they don’t like Jews

Who knows where they got their violent views

Maybe they’re still resentful since the Inquisition

Maybe they want to control the world, the jihadi mission

Or perhaps they just have issues anyone could understand

Like invaders stole and occupied their land