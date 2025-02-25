And in other news, the Ministry of Culture’s Make the Planet Earth Great Again WORLD TOUR is coming together. I’ll have lots more info on this coming soon, but after St. Patrick’s Day in Mexico City we’ll be playing in southern California, then in both England and Scotland in late March/early April.
"What's Going on Here, Montreal?" REMIX
Yves Engler is out of jail, as of several hours ago, but we still want to know what the heck is going on in Montreal with the cops terrorizing journalists.
Feb 25, 2025
This Week with David Rovics
If I do an interview, whether as the interviewer or interviewee, or a livestream event, new song, audio essay or various other things, it'll often go out as a podcast here.
