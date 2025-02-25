Playback speed
"What's Going on Here, Montreal?" REMIX

Yves Engler is out of jail, as of several hours ago, but we still want to know what the heck is going on in Montreal with the cops terrorizing journalists.
David Rovics
Feb 25, 2025
Transcript

And in other news, the Ministry of Culture’s Make the Planet Earth Great Again WORLD TOUR is coming together. I’ll have lots more info on this coming soon, but after St. Patrick’s Day in Mexico City we’ll be playing in southern California, then in both England and Scotland in late March/early April.

