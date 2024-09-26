Whatever They'll Pay (Ballad of Lars Fruergaard Joergensen)

Obviously all the Danes are not all fine upstanding radical leftists like almost everyone I know in Denmark!

If you've missed the proceedings, the upshot is that half of the expenditures for health care costs in the US these days goes for buying prescriptions of Ozempic, the new, extremely popular weight loss drug from Novo Nordisk. The reason it's so expensive is because the US government doesn't believe in regulating monopolies, and capitalism says charge whatever they'll pay -- it's basic supply and demand, after all.

Whatever They'll Pay

Novo Nordisk had a drug made for diabetes

That also worked to fight obesity

Its popularity spread from LA to Berlin

And elsewhere people wanted to lose their second chin

As it took up half the budget for health care in the country

Even in America folks began to see

There must be a limit to how much profit you can make

Before the whole thing breaks



But Lars, you're in luck, this is the USA

The land of “whatever they’ll pay”



Well that’s not really what he said in the Senate hearing

But when you examine the profits they are clearing

There’s no question at all this is the way they act

Because on the ground, those are the facts

The company grew into one of the biggest on the Earth

So much do Americans want to lose that girth

If there’s to be a red line, maybe it’s been crossed

Or is half the health care sector a reasonable cost



Novo Nordisk became beloved to a few

While in other circles the resentment grew and grew

The reality of the situation is such

In Europe they’re paying one-tenth as much

But here in the land where the market is free

For whoever can afford it at the pharmacy

Just come on in, Lars, and go for the kill

And you can just charge whatever you will

PNW tour starts today!

November in Europe and the northeast US

Plane tickets purchased. We land in Brussels on November 1. Then Brussels to Copenhagen November 8, Reykjavik November 24, then back to the US (Boston) November 27.

During that week in Belgium we probably have a free date to go somewhere else in the area. Lots of dates for more gigs in Denmark, Sweden, Norway, and Iceland. And potentially elsewhere in Europe if we hear from you very soon!