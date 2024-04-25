Up the Rebels: songs of Resistance session 3

The third in my series of musical broadcasts about the history of resistance in its many forms, which I broadcast live on various platforms on Sunday.

In this session I share songs and thoughts exploring:

The mostly Irish soldiers who left the US Army and joined the Mexican Army during the Mexican-American War

The gold diggers' rebellion in Ballarat, Australia in 1854

The syndicalists' occupation of the Danish Stock Exchange in Copenhagen in 1918

The Japanese diplomat who saved the lives of thousands of Polish Jews during WWII

The My Lai Massacre in Vietnam in 1968, and helicopter pilot Hugh Thompson's stand in defense of the survivors

The explosive beginnings of the Icelandic environmental movement in 1970

The notion that music can change the world

Bearing Witness is the new album, out on Bandcamp now, dropping on streaming platforms on May 1st. The Bearing Witness WORLD TOUR has me in the PNW in May, Australia in June/July, California in August, Scandinavia in November, and those islands north and west of France in March, 2025.