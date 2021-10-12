Tigard, Oregon: Ground Zero in the Fight for Affordable Housing

Here's a report from me on last weekend's Rally for Senior Housing in Tigard, Oregon, a new ground zero in the struggle for affordable housing in the US. (Capped off by a song I wrote on the subject as well.)
If I do an interview, whether as the interviewer or interviewee, or a livestream event, new song, audio essay or various other things, it'll often go out as a podcast here.
