Tigard, Oregon: Ground Zero in the Fight for Affordable Housing
Oct 12, 2021

Here's a report from me on last weekend's Rally for Senior Housing in Tigard, Oregon, a new ground zero in the struggle for affordable housing in the US.  (Capped off by a song I wrote on the subject as well.)

