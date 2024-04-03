"This Is Genocide" REMIX + Live at CCB PLAYLIST

One more song has received the Chet Gardiner treatment, just in time to be even more relevant than it was when I wrote it last month.

As always, anyone out there with video skills or publicity skills or other relevant skills who wants to make a great music video or do something else to amplify the extremely important message I am trying to communicate here, please step up right away. Now is the time. This is a collective effort. I wrote the song. Chet made it sound great. What next? Who else gets to hear it? What impact might a song have? Up to the collective you.

Above is one of the songs from the video of last Friday’s concert at the Community Church of Boston. The show was streamed live on YouTube, and the sound quality of the recording turned out to be very good. I’ve spliced it up into a YouTube playlist — Live at the Community Church of Boston 2024.

There’s one more public concert planned during this visit to the northeastern US that I’m on now, and it’s surely going to be the best one, in Woodstock, NY with my old friend, brilliant topical songwriter and Executive Director of the People’s Music Network, Ben Grosscup. Here’s the Facebook Event page for further details.