"They Deleted David Rovics"

One day he was there, the next, unseen
Discography replaced by a blank screen
No announcement sent about it
One moment to the next, he’s absent
Erased from YouTube Music just like this
For violating Terms of Service
At least according to what they sent
To one who wondered where his albums went
You might have your music up where it’s been for years
Until the time when it all disappears
David Ro-vicks is his name, listen to me
Best albums on the platform – used to be
He knew what could happen if you speak out
For supporting groups I can’t talk about
Before they cancel me too, because it’s the age
When the corporate censors control the stage
Who’s allowed on and who’s kicked off
Do to him what they did to Goff Whitlam
Chorus
They deleted his album, Notes from a Holocaust
Among dozens of others now lost
The historical record he’s been trying to keep
Of the Gaza-cide, of the fascist creep
Taking over the net and lots more as well
Like in 1984, if you can find George Orwell
Support the rule of law, then they may
Decide all of your albums should be taken away
Chorus
You can also hear this song as part of the “Best of Ai Tsuno” playlist on Soundcloud. Eventually it’ll be up on the music streaming platforms, too, where you can currently find Ai Tsuno’s first batch of albums, including Gaza Riviera, which just dropped on the streaming platforms (including YouTube Music) on Thursday. More on Ai Tsuno at davidrovics.com/ai-tsuno.