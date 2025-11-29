"They Deleted David Rovics"

One day he was there, the next, unseen

Discography replaced by a blank screen

No announcement sent about it

One moment to the next, he’s absent

Erased from YouTube Music just like this

For violating Terms of Service

At least according to what they sent

To one who wondered where his albums went

You might have your music up where it’s been for years

Until the time when it all disappears

David Ro-vicks is his name, listen to me

Best albums on the platform – used to be

He knew what could happen if you speak out

For supporting groups I can’t talk about

Before they cancel me too, because it’s the age

When the corporate censors control the stage

Who’s allowed on and who’s kicked off

Do to him what they did to Goff Whitlam

Chorus

They deleted his album, Notes from a Holocaust

Among dozens of others now lost

The historical record he’s been trying to keep

Of the Gaza-cide, of the fascist creep

Taking over the net and lots more as well

Like in 1984, if you can find George Orwell

Support the rule of law, then they may

Decide all of your albums should be taken away

Chorus

You can also hear this song as part of the “Best of Ai Tsuno” playlist on Soundcloud. Eventually it’ll be up on the music streaming platforms, too, where you can currently find Ai Tsuno’s first batch of albums, including Gaza Riviera, which just dropped on the streaming platforms (including YouTube Music) on Thursday. More on Ai Tsuno at davidrovics.com/ai-tsuno.