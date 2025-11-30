This Week with David Rovics

Gaza Vigil Jingle and Playlist
It's sunny for the rest of the weekend in Portland, Oregon. Our weekly neighborhood vigil for Gaza is happening Sunday at noon, and I wrote a jingle for it. It's at the top of this playlist...
David Rovics
Nov 30, 2025

From my admittedly limited experience thus far, I think you’ll find if you play this playlist at a Gaza solidarity event of any kind that calls for music, it will be well-received.

