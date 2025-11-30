From my admittedly limited experience thus far, I think you’ll find if you play this playlist at a Gaza solidarity event of any kind that calls for music, it will be well-received.
Gaza Vigil Jingle and Playlist
It's sunny for the rest of the weekend in Portland, Oregon. Our weekly neighborhood vigil for Gaza is happening Sunday at noon, and I wrote a jingle for it. It's at the top of this playlist...
Nov 30, 2025
This Week with David Rovics
If I do an interview, whether as the interviewer or interviewee, or a livestream event, new song, audio essay or various other things, it'll often go out as a podcast here.
