After over two years
Of a total war
There’s nothing left standing
Of those cities by the shore
Which they once called Gaza
Part of ancient Palestine
Now just miles of rubble
Divided by a yellow line
There are no playgrounds left
All of them destroyed
By explosives or bulldozers
Systematically deployed
Which destroyed the schools
With all the carnage bombs will bring
Leaving behind ruins
Scattered with colorful things
And the children left alive
The little girls and little boys
Are playing with
The little orange toys
With no schools and no food
And eight children in a tent
An impossible scenario
For any human parent
And somewhere in the Gaza Strip
Every hour of each day
Another child killed or maimed
Who just wanted to play
Chorus
Who could make such bomblets
Designed not to explode
Colorful shiny objects
That lie beside the road
Banned by so many nations
But not by the Zionists
So Lockheed-Martin sells them
To help them fight the terrorists
Chorus
You can also hear this song as part of the “Best of Ai Tsuno” playlist on Soundcloud. Eventually it’ll be up on the music streaming platforms, too, where you can currently find Ai Tsuno’s first batch of albums. More on Ai Tsuno at davidrovics.com/ai-tsuno.