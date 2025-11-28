After over two years

Of a total war

There’s nothing left standing

Of those cities by the shore

Which they once called Gaza

Part of ancient Palestine

Now just miles of rubble

Divided by a yellow line

There are no playgrounds left

All of them destroyed

By explosives or bulldozers

Systematically deployed

Which destroyed the schools

With all the carnage bombs will bring

Leaving behind ruins

Scattered with colorful things

And the children left alive

The little girls and little boys

Are playing with

The little orange toys

With no schools and no food

And eight children in a tent

An impossible scenario

For any human parent

And somewhere in the Gaza Strip

Every hour of each day

Another child killed or maimed

Who just wanted to play

Chorus

Who could make such bomblets

Designed not to explode

Colorful shiny objects

That lie beside the road

Banned by so many nations

But not by the Zionists

So Lockheed-Martin sells them

To help them fight the terrorists

Chorus

