Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
1

"The Richest Man in the World Says So" REMIX

A really lively remix of this song I wrote earlier this month (that Elon Musk earned every penny of), with an especially counterpunctual bass line, from Chet Gardiner's studio in Hawai'i.
David Rovics
Feb 22, 2025
1
Share
Transcript
This Week with David Rovics
This Week with David Rovics
If I do an interview, whether as the interviewer or interviewee, or a livestream event, new song, audio essay or various other things, it’ll often go out as a podcast here.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
David Rovics
Recent Episodes
Punishment and Appeasement
  David Rovics
Remembering Joan S. Livingston
  David Rovics
New song: "It's A Coup"
  David Rovics
Discussion with Peter Phillips, author of Titans of Capital
  David Rovics
Immigration: Myths and Realities, "The Economy," and What Happened in 2006
  David Rovics
New song: "The Richest Man in the World Says So"
  David Rovics
"He's Copying Me": Making Sense of the Moment
  David Rovics