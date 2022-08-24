This Week with David Rovics

This Week with David Rovics

This Week with David Rovics
This Week with David Rovics
The Progressive Industrial Complex and Our Fascist Future
0:00
-16:21

The Progressive Industrial Complex and Our Fascist Future

David Rovics's avatar
David Rovics
Aug 24, 2022

When fascism comes to America, it will delivered by a midwife called the Progressive Industrial Complex.

You can find this in written form in today's edition of Counterpunch, as well as in both written and podcast forms at davidrovics.com/thisweek.

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 David Rovics · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture