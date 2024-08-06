Playback speed
Share post
The life and death of Pedie Perez

Pedie Perez was a young man whose life was cut short by a killer cop in Richmond, California. Tom Herriman has just released this powerful, short documentary about Pedie's life and death.
David Rovics
Aug 06, 2024
The soundtrack is my song, "Pedie Perez" which is on my 2024 album, Bearing Witness.

As it happens, Kamala Emanuel and I will be in the East Bay, where Pedie grew up, next week! As well as various other parts of northern California as well as southern Oregon, Illinois, and Wisconsin, over the course of August.

There are still free dates for gigs in other parts of Illinois, Wisconsin, Michigan, and Ohio! It’s late to start organizing a late August/early September gig at this point, but not too late!

There’s more info as well as graphics for each of the gigs at davidrovics.com/tour, and if you can take a minute to share one or more of the graphics with friends who may live in any of the cities and towns on the west coast or midwest where we’ll be going, that would be profoundly appreciated by me, and hopefully others.

