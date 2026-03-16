When we look back at our story
Those of us still here
Will we recount the glory
Of another wonderful year
Or will we look back
At the fateful decision
To launch the sneak attack
They called decapitation
When we reminisce
Will we say the end began
When the US started a war upon Iran
Will we look back at the madman
What his advisors said
They’ll have an insurrection
Once their leader’s dead
Will we look to now, when
Two nuclear nations
Got onto the road then
To endless escalation
Chorus
Will we look back at the paradise
This Earth, green and blue
Hope the man was thinking twice
And considered what to do
Other possibilities
But straight into the wall
When the president said please
Pass me the football
Chorus
"The End Began"
When we reminisce, will we say the end began When the US started a war upon Iran?
Mar 16, 2026
When we look back at our story
This Week with David Rovics
If I do an interview, whether as the interviewer or interviewee, or a livestream event, new song, audio essay or various other things, it’ll often go out as a podcast here.If I do an interview, whether as the interviewer or interviewee, or a livestream event, new song, audio essay or various other things, it’ll often go out as a podcast here.
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