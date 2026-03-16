This Week with David Rovics

This Week with David Rovics

This Week with David Rovics
This Week with David Rovics
"The End Began"
0:00
-2:59

"The End Began"

When we reminisce, will we say the end began When the US started a war upon Iran?
David Rovics's avatar
David Rovics
Mar 16, 2026

When we look back at our story
Those of us still here
Will we recount the glory
Of another wonderful year
Or will we look back
At the fateful decision
To launch the sneak attack
They called decapitation

When we reminisce
Will we say the end began
When the US started a war upon Iran

Will we look back at the madman
What his advisors said
They’ll have an insurrection
Once their leader’s dead
Will we look to now, when
Two nuclear nations
Got onto the road then
To endless escalation

Chorus

Will we look back at the paradise
This Earth, green and blue
Hope the man was thinking twice
And considered what to do
Other possibilities
But straight into the wall
When the president said please
Pass me the football

Chorus

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 David Rovics · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture