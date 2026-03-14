In the western world they’re talking

About threat level elevation

Leaders are balking

At the state of the nation

They’re gripped in fear

About what’s coming down the pike

Now that a world war is here

What will the world be like



They’re all talking about spending

More on their militaries

In case their countries need defending

From someone trying very

Hard to wreak revenge

Because of how they were attacked

That’s how it is

They fight back



If you want safety and security

When it's all said and done:

Stop bombing everyone



They say they need to build

Much more and bigger walls

Get those baddies killed

Until the regime falls

Tighten up the laws

Don’t let the scary people in

In this civilizational struggle

If we’re strong enough we’ll win



Chorus



They say what they really need

Are more ruthless men

Like Pete Hegseth in the lead

Tough guys who know when

To drop the bunker–busters

Show off their Crusader cross

Show those tea towel wearers

Who’s boss



Chorus



They say peace will come

When the strongest is left

Peace for some

With the rest bereft

How mad must they be

To have such a worldview

The next killing spree

Will be right on cue



Chorus





