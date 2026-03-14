In the western world they’re talking
About threat level elevation
Leaders are balking
At the state of the nation
They’re gripped in fear
About what’s coming down the pike
Now that a world war is here
What will the world be like
They’re all talking about spending
More on their militaries
In case their countries need defending
From someone trying very
Hard to wreak revenge
Because of how they were attacked
That’s how it is
They fight back
If you want safety and security
When it's all said and done:
Stop bombing everyone
They say they need to build
Much more and bigger walls
Get those baddies killed
Until the regime falls
Tighten up the laws
Don’t let the scary people in
In this civilizational struggle
If we’re strong enough we’ll win
Chorus
They say what they really need
Are more ruthless men
Like Pete Hegseth in the lead
Tough guys who know when
To drop the bunker–busters
Show off their Crusader cross
Show those tea towel wearers
Who’s boss
Chorus
They say peace will come
When the strongest is left
Peace for some
With the rest bereft
How mad must they be
To have such a worldview
The next killing spree
Will be right on cue
Chorus
"Safety and Security"
In the western world they’re talking