Sometimes when I was driving
I'd listen to the radio
And I used to read the paper
Sitting in the metro
Then I'd put it down
And greet someone I see
With a random comment cuz
That's how it used to be, but now
No one says hello
They all have a headset on
Wherever they go
From dawn to dusk to dawn
Once upon a time
One would start a conversation
Not just extroverts
But any kind of person
There were still lots of lonely people
But that was just how
Things were when I was younger
It's so different now
Chorus
Folks seem so isolated
Like I've never known
All atomized and separated
Scattered and alone
It feels like we weren’t made for
Staying each on our own
How often I reminisce about
The days before the phones
Chorus