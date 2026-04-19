This Week with David Rovics

This Week with David Rovics

This Week with David Rovics
This Week with David Rovics
"From Dawn to Dusk to Dawn"
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-3:00

"From Dawn to Dusk to Dawn"

Everyone's got their headphones on.
David Rovics's avatar
David Rovics
Apr 19, 2026

Sometimes when I was driving
I'd listen to the radio
And I used to read the paper
Sitting in the metro
Then I'd put it down
And greet someone I see
With a random comment cuz
That's how it used to be, but now

No one says hello
They all have a headset on
Wherever they go
From dawn to dusk to dawn

Once upon a time
One would start a conversation
Not just extroverts
But any kind of person
There were still lots of lonely people
But that was just how
Things were when I was younger
It's so different now

Chorus

Folks seem so isolated
Like I've never known
All atomized and separated
Scattered and alone
It feels like we weren’t made for
Staying each on our own
How often I reminisce about
The days before the phones

Chorus

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