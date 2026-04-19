Sometimes when I was driving

I'd listen to the radio

And I used to read the paper

Sitting in the metro

Then I'd put it down

And greet someone I see

With a random comment cuz

That's how it used to be, but now



No one says hello

They all have a headset on

Wherever they go

From dawn to dusk to dawn



Once upon a time

One would start a conversation

Not just extroverts

But any kind of person

There were still lots of lonely people

But that was just how

Things were when I was younger

It's so different now

Chorus



Folks seem so isolated

Like I've never known

All atomized and separated

Scattered and alone

It feels like we weren’t made for

Staying each on our own

How often I reminisce about

The days before the phones



Chorus