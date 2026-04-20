This Week with David Rovics

This Week with David Rovics

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"A Whole Civilization Will Die Tonight" UNPLUGGED

From Ai Tsuno's upcoming album, A Great Day to Leave the Army.
David Rovics's avatar
David Rovics
Apr 20, 2026

The second half of a two-part extensive interview with me for Mark Helpsmeet's Song of the Soul radio show/podcast is now up.

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