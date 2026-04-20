"A Whole Civilization Will Die Tonight" UNPLUGGED

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/121"A Whole Civilization Will Die Tonight" UNPLUGGEDFrom Ai Tsuno's upcoming album, A Great Day to Leave the Army.David RovicsApr 20, 2026121ShareThe second half of a two-part extensive interview with me for Mark Helpsmeet's Song of the Soul radio show/podcast is now up./interviewsDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksThis Week with David RovicsIf I do an interview, whether as the interviewer or interviewee, or a livestream event, new song, audio essay or various other things, it’ll often go out as a podcast here.If I do an interview, whether as the interviewer or interviewee, or a livestream event, new song, audio essay or various other things, it’ll often go out as a podcast here.SubscribeListen onSubstack AppRSS FeedAppears in episodeDavid RovicsRecent Episodes"From Dawn to Dusk to Dawn"Apr 19 • David RovicsTour of Europe is happening now!Apr 17 • David RovicsBefore the War: a guided tourApr 16 • David Rovics“Octogenarian Anglo-Saxon Terrorists”Apr 15 • David Rovics"The Bunker"Apr 14 • David Rovics"According to the DNC"Apr 13 • David Rovics"Auction"Apr 12 • David Rovics