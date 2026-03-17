This Week with David Rovics

This Week with David Rovics

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St Patrick's Day Antiwar Concert

Mostly songs from the album, Insurrection Act.
David Rovics's avatar
David Rovics
Mar 17, 2026

This version of the video is slightly improved from the original livestreamed version, with the audio boosted.

Here’s a video of the song, “The Red and the Blue,” taken from the concert.

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