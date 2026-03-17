St Patrick's Day Antiwar Concert

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00Transcript732St Patrick's Day Antiwar ConcertMostly songs from the album, Insurrection Act.David RovicsMar 17, 2026732ShareTranscriptThis version of the video is slightly improved from the original livestreamed version, with the audio boosted.Here’s a video of the song, “The Red and the Blue,” taken from the concert.Discussion about this videoCommentsRestacksThis Week with David RovicsIf I do an interview, whether as the interviewer or interviewee, or a livestream event, new song, audio essay or various other things, it’ll often go out as a podcast here.If I do an interview, whether as the interviewer or interviewee, or a livestream event, new song, audio essay or various other things, it’ll often go out as a podcast here.SubscribeListen onSubstack AppRSS FeedAppears in episodeDavid RovicsRecent Episodes"The End Began"Mar 16 • David RovicsA Whistle and a Phone GUIDED TOURMar 15 • David Rovics"Safety and Security"Mar 14 • David Rovics"AWOL"Mar 13 • David RovicsNow what?Mar 12 • David Rovics"Insurrection Act" REMIXMar 11 • David Rovics"Epstein Empire"Mar 10 • David Rovics