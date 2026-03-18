I’ll tell you a story, every word true

Though it could be very different, and still be, too

I’ll share some words about a man from Masshad City

Born so long ago, his name was Ali Khamenei

He grew up in a home, humble and small

Two little rooms and four walls

It would be hard to believe, if he had been told

All that the future would hold



When he was young, he made the decision

He joined the fight and went to prison

Tortured by the Shah’s police

In a country that could never have peace

Ruled as it was by the CIA

If you didn’t have oil you had nothing to say

And little to eat, and subjugation

Ali rose up with the rest of the nation



And on his last morning he said

Though soon I may be dead

Most people can’t go to a shelter

So I don’t need one either



Terrorists tried to assassinate

The man who would later be head of state

But he survived that and the eight-year war

Where the US and Germany were suppliers for

Saddam’s army and their chemicals used

To gas the Iranians like they gassed the Jews

Against all such weapons he issued a fatwa

He said they’re all against Islamic law



Chorus



Like so many others before him he

Gave of his life so publicly

A sacrifice to gather around

And in every direction you could just hear the sound

Of millions of people chanting as one

As black smoke and oil blocked out the sun

Over and over, hear the reprise

“Kill one Khamenei, a thousand will rise”



Chorus

For a playlist of other choice songs against US-Israeli imperialism:



