I’ll tell you a story, every word true
Though it could be very different, and still be, too
I’ll share some words about a man from Masshad City
Born so long ago, his name was Ali Khamenei
He grew up in a home, humble and small
Two little rooms and four walls
It would be hard to believe, if he had been told
All that the future would hold
When he was young, he made the decision
He joined the fight and went to prison
Tortured by the Shah’s police
In a country that could never have peace
Ruled as it was by the CIA
If you didn’t have oil you had nothing to say
And little to eat, and subjugation
Ali rose up with the rest of the nation
And on his last morning he said
Though soon I may be dead
Most people can’t go to a shelter
So I don’t need one either
Terrorists tried to assassinate
The man who would later be head of state
But he survived that and the eight-year war
Where the US and Germany were suppliers for
Saddam’s army and their chemicals used
To gas the Iranians like they gassed the Jews
Against all such weapons he issued a fatwa
He said they’re all against Islamic law
Chorus
Like so many others before him he
Gave of his life so publicly
A sacrifice to gather around
And in every direction you could just hear the sound
Of millions of people chanting as one
As black smoke and oil blocked out the sun
Over and over, hear the reprise
“Kill one Khamenei, a thousand will rise”
Chorus
For a playlist of other choice songs against US-Israeli imperialism: