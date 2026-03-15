This Week with David Rovics

This Week with David Rovics

This Week with David Rovics
This Week with David Rovics
A Whistle and a Phone GUIDED TOUR
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A Whistle and a Phone GUIDED TOUR

A tour of the album that drops today on all the music streaming platforms.
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David Rovics
Mar 15, 2026

The latest album of the Ai Tsuno Project drops on all the music streaming platforms on March 15th. All lyrics that were written and songs that were rendered in the winter of 2026, introduced to you in this podcast.

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