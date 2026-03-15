The latest album of the Ai Tsuno Project drops on all the music streaming platforms on March 15th. All lyrics that were written and songs that were rendered in the winter of 2026, introduced to you in this podcast.
A Whistle and a Phone GUIDED TOUR
A tour of the album that drops today on all the music streaming platforms.
Mar 15, 2026
This Week with David Rovics
If I do an interview, whether as the interviewer or interviewee, or a livestream event, new song, audio essay or various other things, it’ll often go out as a podcast here.If I do an interview, whether as the interviewer or interviewee, or a livestream event, new song, audio essay or various other things, it’ll often go out as a podcast here.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode