This Week with David Rovics

This Week with David Rovics

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00

"Insurrection Act" REMIX

Title track of the upcoming album.
David Rovics's avatar
David Rovics
Mar 11, 2026

Here’s a preview of many of the remixed songs of which the album shall be comprised.

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 David Rovics · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture