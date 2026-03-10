The USA and Israel, together again

Slaughtering – women and children

In prisons with jagged sticks

Bombing refineries, the air is thick

With black smoke, black rain, black skies

Burning oil, backed by lies

About the country they’ve decided to attack

In between Afghanistan and Iraq



Bombing hospitals, killing in the name

Of winning at the imperial game

Bombing schools, systematically

To hasten the race towards victory

Once they’ve broken the people and their will

To keep on fighting still

Once they’ve destroyed every building standing

For whatever they’re demanding



As we watch the Epstein Empire

Rain down fire



Who knows what they want, it changes each day

As the world sees whatever they say

All we know is real is what they do

When what they say is never true

And we know for sure what’s coming down

Is the demolition of every town

From Palestine to Lebanon

From Vietnam to Iran



As we watch the Epstein Empire

Rain down fire



One could see through the centuries

These imperialistic tendencies

The Republicans and Democrats calling for

Solving their problems with another war

Clinton and Trump and little girls

Time for projectiles to be hurled

Somewhere, pick a spot to raze

Then receive the press’s praise



As we watch the Epstein Empire

Rain down fire



When there’s nothing left to decimate

How will the empire satiate

Its need for complete control

No factor for the human toll

The asphyxiation of whole populations

Leaving ruins in place of a nation

See you in the detention center

Along with your neighbor



As we watch the Epstein Empire

Rain down fire

You can find this song at the top of the Best of Ai Tsuno playlist.