The USA and Israel, together again
Slaughtering – women and children
In prisons with jagged sticks
Bombing refineries, the air is thick
With black smoke, black rain, black skies
Burning oil, backed by lies
About the country they’ve decided to attack
In between Afghanistan and Iraq
Bombing hospitals, killing in the name
Of winning at the imperial game
Bombing schools, systematically
To hasten the race towards victory
Once they’ve broken the people and their will
To keep on fighting still
Once they’ve destroyed every building standing
For whatever they’re demanding
As we watch the Epstein Empire
Rain down fire
Who knows what they want, it changes each day
As the world sees whatever they say
All we know is real is what they do
When what they say is never true
And we know for sure what’s coming down
Is the demolition of every town
From Palestine to Lebanon
From Vietnam to Iran
As we watch the Epstein Empire
Rain down fire
One could see through the centuries
These imperialistic tendencies
The Republicans and Democrats calling for
Solving their problems with another war
Clinton and Trump and little girls
Time for projectiles to be hurled
Somewhere, pick a spot to raze
Then receive the press’s praise
As we watch the Epstein Empire
Rain down fire
When there’s nothing left to decimate
How will the empire satiate
Its need for complete control
No factor for the human toll
The asphyxiation of whole populations
Leaving ruins in place of a nation
See you in the detention center
Along with your neighbor
As we watch the Epstein Empire
Rain down fire
You can find this song at the top of the Best of Ai Tsuno playlist.