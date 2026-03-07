Well, as everybody knows, the USA is led

By politicians whose campaigns were so largely fed

By massive corporations with certain expectations

That there’s a quid pro quo involved in these elections

Though the leaders all deny it – how could they not?

It would smash all the credibility they think they’ve got

And of course they will all say it is an accident of birth

That the US is the biggest oil exporter on Earth



And if wars were engineered from the belly of the beast

Then there’d be one in Russia, and one in the Middle East



Other things, presumably, affect their thinking

Which countries should be bomb, which ships should we be sinking?

Which is more profitable – stability?

Or half the world burning in World War Three?

With pipelines bombed and refineries in flames

One might start to wonder about some kind of Great Game

Forcing Asia and Europe to get in line

And buy the oil that we refine



Chorus



Crazy, conspiratorial thinking, surely is at play

To question the integrity of the American Way

Spending a trillion dollars a year on buying the silence

Of anyone against ruling the world through violence

On behalf of the industrialists and the billionaires

Who have captured a country and made it all theirs

With a war machine that they can play with like a toy

And now they have so much more than Fat Man or Little Boy



Chorus

