Well, as everybody knows, the USA is led
By politicians whose campaigns were so largely fed
By massive corporations with certain expectations
That there’s a quid pro quo involved in these elections
Though the leaders all deny it – how could they not?
It would smash all the credibility they think they’ve got
And of course they will all say it is an accident of birth
That the US is the biggest oil exporter on Earth
And if wars were engineered from the belly of the beast
Then there’d be one in Russia, and one in the Middle East
Other things, presumably, affect their thinking
Which countries should be bomb, which ships should we be sinking?
Which is more profitable – stability?
Or half the world burning in World War Three?
With pipelines bombed and refineries in flames
One might start to wonder about some kind of Great Game
Forcing Asia and Europe to get in line
And buy the oil that we refine
Chorus
Crazy, conspiratorial thinking, surely is at play
To question the integrity of the American Way
Spending a trillion dollars a year on buying the silence
Of anyone against ruling the world through violence
On behalf of the industrialists and the billionaires
Who have captured a country and made it all theirs
With a war machine that they can play with like a toy
And now they have so much more than Fat Man or Little Boy
Chorus
You can find this and other very recent, very topical songs near the top of the Best of Ai Tsuno playlist.