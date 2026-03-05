"The #1 Sponsor of Terror on the Planet"

You can find this song and lots of other very topical songs about recent events at the top of the “Best of Ai Tsuno” playlist on Soundcloud.
Accusations being thrown around
Historical revisionist lies abound
Your freedom fighter is my criminal
Transparent logic or subliminal
But when it comes to the USA
No competition in the globe today
The cartel commanded by the Don
Terrorizing the world til it’s gone
Kidnapping the president of Venezuela
Bombing all over Yemen and Syria
Sanctions strangling the Cuban nation
Invading the ancient civilization
After leaving millions deceased
To the west and to the east
Along with the others they’d save
Leaving rubble and mass graves
You tell me, people – is it or is it not
The number one sponsor of terror on the planet
Look back in time, it doesn’t improve
With centuries in this imperial groove
A country with armies of refugees
Drafted to serve the plutocracy
After invading Canada and Mexico
The empire went where it could go
Killing millions in Laos and Vietnam
They covered Korea in napalm
Chorus
And still they claim the moral position
It’s a democratic kind of inquisition
A crusade for playing by the rules
By bombing gyms and bombing schools
Hundreds of girls in their uniforms
Thirty-five years after Desert Storm
Still determining the world’s fate
The United States
Chorus