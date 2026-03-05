"The #1 Sponsor of Terror on the Planet"

You can find this song and lots of other very topical songs about recent events at the top of the “Best of Ai Tsuno” playlist on Soundcloud.

Accusations being thrown around

Historical revisionist lies abound

Your freedom fighter is my criminal

Transparent logic or subliminal

But when it comes to the USA

No competition in the globe today

The cartel commanded by the Don

Terrorizing the world til it’s gone



Kidnapping the president of Venezuela

Bombing all over Yemen and Syria

Sanctions strangling the Cuban nation

Invading the ancient civilization

After leaving millions deceased

To the west and to the east

Along with the others they’d save

Leaving rubble and mass graves



You tell me, people – is it or is it not

The number one sponsor of terror on the planet



Look back in time, it doesn’t improve

With centuries in this imperial groove

A country with armies of refugees

Drafted to serve the plutocracy

After invading Canada and Mexico

The empire went where it could go

Killing millions in Laos and Vietnam

They covered Korea in napalm



Chorus



And still they claim the moral position

It’s a democratic kind of inquisition

A crusade for playing by the rules

By bombing gyms and bombing schools

Hundreds of girls in their uniforms

Thirty-five years after Desert Storm

Still determining the world’s fate

The United States



Chorus



