You can listen to “The Empire Strikes Back” and lots of other recent songs about current events on the Best of Ai Tsuno playlist on Soundcloud.
The US and Israel, together again
There have been so few times when
That wasn’t the case, and it may be stated
The president was assassinated
Smooth sailing since that time
Every Congressman ready for war crimes
Ready for more military spending
If their seats are worth defending
Persia, another cradle of civilization
Right in between those two nations
Left in ruins by the US Air Force
But this time it’ll all be different, of course
That’s what they say, and whoever believes
This crock of shit, has been deceived
By the logic of the plutocrats
Who would bomb the world flat
After destroying Afghanistan and Iraq
The empire strikes back
To try to conquer the Noble Land
Invading Iran
Invaded by those who in ‘53
Overthrew Iranian democracy
Put the dictator in power then
The Shah who they’d bring back again
Who ruled for foreign governments
Where all the oil profits went
Until the Iranian people were free
When they fought and won their sovereignty
Chorus
What happens next, who can tell
Lots of burning oil wells
Lots of burning human beings
From burning buildings that they’re fleeing
Lots of children buried alive
And among those who survive
Lots of orphans with thoughts in mind
That someday they’ll respond in kind
Chorus