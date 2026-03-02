You can listen to “The Empire Strikes Back” and lots of other recent songs about current events on the Best of Ai Tsuno playlist on Soundcloud.

The US and Israel, together again

There have been so few times when

That wasn’t the case, and it may be stated

The president was assassinated

Smooth sailing since that time

Every Congressman ready for war crimes

Ready for more military spending

If their seats are worth defending



Persia, another cradle of civilization

Right in between those two nations

Left in ruins by the US Air Force

But this time it’ll all be different, of course

That’s what they say, and whoever believes

This crock of shit, has been deceived

By the logic of the plutocrats

Who would bomb the world flat



After destroying Afghanistan and Iraq

The empire strikes back

To try to conquer the Noble Land

Invading Iran



Invaded by those who in ‘53

Overthrew Iranian democracy

Put the dictator in power then

The Shah who they’d bring back again

Who ruled for foreign governments

Where all the oil profits went

Until the Iranian people were free

When they fought and won their sovereignty



Chorus



What happens next, who can tell

Lots of burning oil wells

Lots of burning human beings

From burning buildings that they’re fleeing

Lots of children buried alive

And among those who survive

Lots of orphans with thoughts in mind

That someday they’ll respond in kind



Chorus