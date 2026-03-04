This Week with David Rovics

The US-imposed oil blockade against Cuba is an act of war. This is what the US did to Japan that started the war in the Pacific in 1941.
Mar 04, 2026

You can listen to “Blockade” and lots of other recent songs about current events on the Best of Ai Tsuno playlist on Soundcloud, and the song will also be part of the album, A Whistle and a Phone, which drops on the music streaming platforms on March 15th.

An oil blockade on an island nation
They’ve done this before
We could mention conflagrations
Like the Second World War
It is an act of warfare
Like missiles from a jet
For other countries to beware
Lest they’re caught in the net

Cuba, the land
With universal health care
Hospitals shut at the command
Of the orange hair
Most of those across the aisle
Seem to think it’s fine
To treat Cuba in the style
Like Israel treats Palestine

Now there's a blockade
To put them in position
To starve Cuba
Into submission

Famous as that place
Especially well known
In terms of class, gender, race
It almost stands alone
With the reputation
In an emergency or not
To mobilize the nation
And send the doctors that we’ve got

Chorus

Rubio’s siren song
The Secretary of Hate
Who says we all belong
To the United States
Yes, anywhere
The US Navy’s got a fin
And might be in position there
Not to let the oil in

Chorus

The future, I say
Is always unknown
As the forces at play
Have historically shown
If the world outside
Answers the call
There’s no ocean too wide
No challenge too tall

Chorus


