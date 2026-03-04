You can listen to “Blockade” and lots of other recent songs about current events on the Best of Ai Tsuno playlist on Soundcloud, and the song will also be part of the album, A Whistle and a Phone, which drops on the music streaming platforms on March 15th.

An oil blockade on an island nation

They’ve done this before

We could mention conflagrations

Like the Second World War

It is an act of warfare

Like missiles from a jet

For other countries to beware

Lest they’re caught in the net



Cuba, the land

With universal health care

Hospitals shut at the command

Of the orange hair

Most of those across the aisle

Seem to think it’s fine

To treat Cuba in the style

Like Israel treats Palestine



Now there's a blockade

To put them in position

To starve Cuba

Into submission



Famous as that place

Especially well known

In terms of class, gender, race

It almost stands alone

With the reputation

In an emergency or not

To mobilize the nation

And send the doctors that we’ve got



Chorus



Rubio’s siren song

The Secretary of Hate

Who says we all belong

To the United States

Yes, anywhere

The US Navy’s got a fin

And might be in position there

Not to let the oil in



Chorus



The future, I say

Is always unknown

As the forces at play

Have historically shown

If the world outside

Answers the call

There’s no ocean too wide

No challenge too tall



Chorus



