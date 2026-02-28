This Week with David Rovics

This Week with David Rovics

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

"War with the World"

Trump is at war with the whole world, it appears. "War with the World" originally appears as the title track of Ai Tsuno's album of the same name.
David Rovics's avatar
David Rovics
Feb 28, 2026

Our latest album, INSURRECTION ACT, consists of a bunch of other entirely acoustic songs a lot like this one. As a video playlist you can now find it on Rumble. As an album it is now up on Bandcamp, and the album drops on all the music streaming platforms on March 1st (except on YouTube Music, where I’m still banned).

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 David Rovics · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture