Our latest album, INSURRECTION ACT, consists of a bunch of other entirely acoustic songs a lot like this one. As a video playlist you can now find it on Rumble. As an album it is now up on Bandcamp, and the album drops on all the music streaming platforms on March 1st (except on YouTube Music, where I’m still banned).
"War with the World"
Trump is at war with the whole world, it appears. "War with the World" originally appears as the title track of Ai Tsuno's album of the same name.
Feb 28, 2026
This Week with David Rovics
If I do an interview, whether as the interviewer or interviewee, or a livestream event, new song, audio essay or various other things, it'll often go out as a podcast here.
