As soon as they started bombing, the propaganda war

Got even more dramatic than it had been before

Along with the press and politicians joining the choir

Of those who reject reason and prefer to rain down fire



Yes the press and politicians and the trolls all say

God bless Israel

And the USA



They say some are raising issues, like that one in Spain

Bleeding hearts that just have to complain

Those who don’t understand for secular rule

First you have to bomb the hospitals, gyms, and schools



Chorus



They cheer on the troops, bravely taking on

The evil mullahs plotting the next Red Dawn

They saw the movie, they know the plot

And that’s how deep the analysis they have got



Chorus



They’ll imagine a world that has never been

To wage a war they can never win

To destroy another country, leave a wasteland there

And guarantee the next war elsewhere



Chorus

You can find this and other very recent, very topical songs near the top of the Best of Ai Tsuno playlist.