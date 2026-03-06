This Week with David Rovics

Mar 06, 2026

As soon as they started bombing, the propaganda war
Got even more dramatic than it had been before
Along with the press and politicians joining the choir
Of those who reject reason and prefer to rain down fire

Yes the press and politicians and the trolls all say
God bless Israel
And the USA

They say some are raising issues, like that one in Spain
Bleeding hearts that just have to complain
Those who don’t understand for secular rule
First you have to bomb the hospitals, gyms, and schools

Chorus

They cheer on the troops, bravely taking on
The evil mullahs plotting the next Red Dawn
They saw the movie, they know the plot
And that’s how deep the analysis they have got

Chorus

They’ll imagine a world that has never been
To wage a war they can never win
To destroy another country, leave a wasteland there
And guarantee the next war elsewhere

Chorus

You can find this and other very recent, very topical songs near the top of the Best of Ai Tsuno playlist.

