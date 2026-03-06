As soon as they started bombing, the propaganda war
Got even more dramatic than it had been before
Along with the press and politicians joining the choir
Of those who reject reason and prefer to rain down fire
Yes the press and politicians and the trolls all say
God bless Israel
And the USA
They say some are raising issues, like that one in Spain
Bleeding hearts that just have to complain
Those who don’t understand for secular rule
First you have to bomb the hospitals, gyms, and schools
Chorus
They cheer on the troops, bravely taking on
The evil mullahs plotting the next Red Dawn
They saw the movie, they know the plot
And that’s how deep the analysis they have got
Chorus
They’ll imagine a world that has never been
To wage a war they can never win
To destroy another country, leave a wasteland there
And guarantee the next war elsewhere
Chorus
