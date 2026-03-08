"If the Rest of Us Could Be So Good" REMIX

Our new album, Insurrection Act, has been getting streamed on Spotify and other streaming platforms since it’s been up at the beginning of this horrendously eventful month. As I never tire to mention, one place it’s not being heard is YouTube Music, where all my albums are still banned, and where my new albums mysteriously fail to appear. But as of yesterday I can upload videos to my YouTube channel, at least.

In any case, Insurrection Act is going to have another act. Act 2 will be the remix version, with Chet Gardiner’s lovely instrumentation and other magic added. This video of the song contains the audio that will be on Insurrection Act REMIX, which will drop on the streaming platforms (other than YouTube Music) in April. The REMIX videos I’ll be sharing also include captions.